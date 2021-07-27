CDC expected to backpedal on some masking guidelines

By
-
THE CENTERS for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta is expected to backpedal on its masking guidelines and recommend that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging, according to a federal official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to release the data. (AP PHOTO/ RON HARRIS)
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to backpedal Tuesday on its masking guidelines and recommend that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging, a federal official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss details…
Free Access WeekRegister to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display