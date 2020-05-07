Champlin Foundation awards $1M in COVID-related grants to 63 nonprofits

CRANSTON – The Champlin Foundation has awarded $1 million in grants to 63 local nonprofits in their efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization announced Thursday.

The grants, the foundation said, will support organizations directly responding to the pandemic and nonprofits that have experienced significant revenue loss. In a statement, Champlin Foundation Executive Director Nina Stack said these organizations are struggling to keep staff on payroll and those who are on the frontlines of the state’s response to the pandemic are “stretched thin.”

“The Champlin Foundation is taking unprecedented steps to support Rhode Island’s public health response and core members of our state’s nonprofit community,” Stack said. “Widespread events like this require a full community response, and we’re proud to stand up with Rhode Islanders in every part of the state to do all we can to assist in this health and economic crisis.”

The new grants issues ranged from $3,000 to $50,000, Champlin spokesperson Mike Raia said Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, the foundation said that it has lifted restrictions on more than $1 million in unspent capital grants, which will help about 30 organizations across Rhode Island with additional flexibility to withstand economic hardships during the pandemic. The foundation said it is also issuing a $13,000 emergency grant to purchase 300 thermal-scan thermometers for 150 homeless shelters in order for the shelters to screen homeless individuals and staff to protect themselves from a possible outbreak.

To date, the foundation issued $2.6 million in grants in response to the pandemic, including a $600,000 grant given in March to purchase testing equipment for local hospitals.

The organizations that received funding from Champlin Foundation are:

Adoption Rhode Island

Amos House

AS220

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island

Blackstone River Theatre

Blackstone Valley Boys and Girls Club

Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket

Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County

Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence

Children’s Friend and Service

Common Fence Point Improvement Association

Community Boating Center Inc.

Community Care Alliance

Comprehensive Community Action Inc.

Contemporary Theater Company

Crossroads Rhode Island

Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island Inc.

East Bay Community Action Program

Everett Performance Art Theater

Family Service of Rhode Island Inc.

Federal Hill House Association

Flickers

Foster Forward

Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England

Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale

Jonnycake Center of Westerly

Lucy’s Hearth

Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island

Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America

New Urban Arts

Newport County YMCA

Newport Mental Health

OASIS International

Ocean Community YMCA

Greenwich Odeum Corp.

PACE Organization of Rhode Island

Pawtucket Soup Kitchen

Phoenix Houses of New England Inc.

Progreso Latino Inc.

Providence Children’s Museum

Rhode Island Blood Center

Rhode Island Legal Services Inc.

Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School

Rhode Island Watercolor Society

Rhode Island Zoological Society

Rhode Island School of Design Museum

Ronald McDonald House Charities of New England

Smithfield YMCA

Sojourner House

South County Art Association

South County Museum Inc.

Special Olympics Rhode Island Inc.

Mary’s Home for Children

The Boys & Girls Club of East Providence

The Preservation Society of Newport County

The Salvation Army

The Steel Yard

Tomaquag Indian Memorial Museum

Trinity Repertory Company

WaterFire Providence

Westerly Area Rest Meals (WARM) Center Inc.

YMCA of Greater Providence

YWCA Rhode Island

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.