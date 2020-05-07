Champlin Foundation awards $1M in COVID-related grants to 63 nonprofits

CRANSTON – The Champlin Foundation has awarded $1 million in grants to 63 local nonprofits in their efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization announced Thursday.
The grants, the foundation said, will support organizations directly responding to the pandemic and nonprofits that have experienced significant revenue loss. In a statement, Champlin Foundation Executive Director Nina Stack said these organizations are struggling to keep staff on payroll and those who are on the frontlines of the state’s response to the pandemic are “stretched thin.”
“The Champlin Foundation is taking unprecedented steps to support Rhode Island’s public health response and core members of our state’s nonprofit community,” Stack said. “Widespread events like this require a full community response, and we’re proud to stand up with Rhode Islanders in every part of the state to do all we can to assist in this health and economic crisis.”
The new grants issues ranged from $3,000 to $50,000, Champlin spokesperson Mike Raia said Thursday.
Additionally, the foundation said that it has lifted restrictions on more than $1 million in unspent capital grants, which will help about 30 organizations across Rhode Island with additional flexibility to withstand economic hardships during the pandemic. The foundation said it is also issuing a $13,000 emergency grant to purchase 300 thermal-scan thermometers for 150 homeless shelters in order for the shelters to screen homeless individuals and staff to protect themselves from a possible outbreak.
To date, the foundation issued $2.6 million in grants in response to the pandemic, including a $600,000 grant given in March to purchase testing equipment for local hospitals.
The organizations that received funding from Champlin Foundation are:
- Adoption Rhode Island
- Amos House
- AS220
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island
- Blackstone River Theatre
- Blackstone Valley Boys and Girls Club
- Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence
- Children’s Friend and Service
- Common Fence Point Improvement Association
- Community Boating Center Inc.
- Community Care Alliance
- Comprehensive Community Action Inc.
- Contemporary Theater Company
- Crossroads Rhode Island
- Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island Inc.
- East Bay Community Action Program
- Everett Performance Art Theater
- Family Service of Rhode Island Inc.
- Federal Hill House Association
- Flickers
- Foster Forward
- Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England
- Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale
- Jonnycake Center of Westerly
- Lucy’s Hearth
- Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island
- Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America
- New Urban Arts
- Newport County YMCA
- Newport Mental Health
- OASIS International
- Ocean Community YMCA
- Greenwich Odeum Corp.
- PACE Organization of Rhode Island
- Pawtucket Soup Kitchen
- Phoenix Houses of New England Inc.
- Progreso Latino Inc.
- Providence Children’s Museum
- Rhode Island Blood Center
- Rhode Island Legal Services Inc.
- Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School
- Rhode Island Watercolor Society
- Rhode Island Zoological Society
- Rhode Island School of Design Museum
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of New England
- Smithfield YMCA
- Sojourner House
- South County Art Association
- South County Museum Inc.
- Special Olympics Rhode Island Inc.
- Mary’s Home for Children
- The Boys & Girls Club of East Providence
- The Preservation Society of Newport County
- The Salvation Army
- The Steel Yard
- Tomaquag Indian Memorial Museum
- Trinity Repertory Company
- WaterFire Providence
- Westerly Area Rest Meals (WARM) Center Inc.
- YMCA of Greater Providence
- YWCA Rhode Island
