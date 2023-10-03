Checon Expands Market Offering with Acquisition of Umicore Electrical Materials USA, Inc.

NORTH ATTLEBORO, MA – October 2, 2023 — Checon LLC, a subsidiary of Alloy Holdings LLC and a vertically integrated global supplier of electrical contacts and materials, announced the acquisition of Umicore Electrical Materials USA, Inc. This significant acquisition is not merely an expansion but a strategic move in response to the increasing demand for high-performance precious metal alloys and fabricated metal systems across various sectors, including industrial control, electrical grid, automotive, EV battery, military device, and consumer specialty markets. With a broadened product offering, particularly in silver-tin-oxide and other high-performance contact materials, Checon establishes itself as North America’s foremost producer of electrical contact products.

Checon’s CEO and Alloy Holdings Chairman, Rich Powers, emphasized the transaction’s importance: “This acquisition strengthens Checon’s industry position, enhancing our ability to deliver unparalleled value through a broader product offering and increased capacity.” He added, “By deepening our technical expertise at the design and feasibility stages, we’re committed to swiftly providing top-tier products and services to customers in a dynamic marketplace.”

An essential element of this strategic acquisition is the substantial investment capital and robust network of financial partners provided by Alloy Holdings. This support ensures that Checon can keep pace with the industry and consistently stay ahead, anticipating future growth opportunities and optimizing the use of precious metals and conductive materials like copper and aluminum.

For detailed information about Checon and its expanded market offerings following this acquisition, interested parties are encouraged to contact emcdaries@checon.com.

About Checon

Established in 1960, North Attleboro, MA-based Checon LLC is a leading supplier of high-performance precious metal contact materials, electrical contacts, and precision electrical component subassemblies for the industrial control, electrical grid, and electric vehicle (EV) industries. Visit www.checon.com for more information.

About Umicore Electrical Materials USA

Umicore Electrical Materials USA, Inc., a former division of Umicore USA with operations in Attleboro, MA, and Glens Falls, NY, has been a leading supplier of performance materials and silver-containing brazes for various industrial and automotive applications.

About Alloy Holdings

Alloy Holdings, LLC, is a portfolio of companies offering metal solutions designed to assist customers in developing winning product strategies, meeting the growing demand for critical-performance precious materials and fabricated metal products. For additional information, please visit www.alloy-holdings.com.

www.checon.com

