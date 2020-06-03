ChemArt settles with DOJ over discrimination and retaliation complaint

PROVIDENCE – The U.S. Department of Justice has reached a settlement with ChemArt Co., a Rhode Island-based manufacturing company, over claims of discrimination and retaliation, the DOJ announced on Wednesday,

The department said it began an investigation after a worker filed a complaint against the company. The DOJ found that the company had offered the affected worker a human resources position but then unlawfully requested the worker, a U.S. citizen, provide a specific immigration document for employment eligibility. When the worker objected to the request as discriminatory, the company rescinded the job offer, the DOJ said.

ChemArt, which manufactures ornament and custom-designed collectables, will be pay a civil penalty of $3,000 and provide back pay to the affected party. The company is also required to review its application and onboarding materials to comply with antidiscrimination laws, train its staff regarding employment eligibility verification and will be subject to monitoring for three years.

“Employers must be careful not to make requests for more or different work authorization documents than specified by law because of a worker’s actual or perceived citizenship status and should not retaliate against workers for asserting their rights,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division. “We appreciate ChemArt’s cooperation during the investigation and look forward to working with the company to ensure compliance with the antidiscrimination provision of the [Immigration and Nationality Act].”

- Advertisement -