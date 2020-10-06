Christopher Voght Named GM of the Torayfan® Division, Toray Plastics (America), Inc.

Christopher Voght has been promoted to the position of General Manager of Toray Plastics (America), Inc.’s Torayfan® Division. Voght had most recently served Toray as the Senior Director of Sales of that division. Prior to that, he was the Director of the Strategic Alliance Group, where he oversaw a team that handled key accounts. Voght joined Toray in 1999 after graduating with a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Massachusetts and has held a variety of positions of increasing responsibility in engineering, product management, and sales functions. Voght earned an M.B.A. from Babson College.

