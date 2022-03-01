Citizens Bank launches annual small-business contest

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank is offering $10,000 grants to 30 small businesses across its footprint as part of its annual Small Business Community Champion Award contest, according to a news release.

The annual contest recognizes and supports small businesses for their involvement in strengthening their local communities. Twenty of the 30 awards to be distributed this year will be given to women-owned and minority-owned businesses.

Businesses must have at least five employees, have been operating since Feb. 24, 2020, and have annual revenue at or below $3 million to qualify.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on March 17. For more information or to apply, visit citizensbank.com/businesschampion.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@pbn.com.