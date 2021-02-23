Citizens Bank opens fourth annual Small Business Community Champion Award Contest

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank is seeking applications for its annual Small Business Community Champion Award Contest, the bank announced in a news release.
The fourth annual contest, which aims to recognize small businesses that benefit their communities, offers $10,000 grants to 30 small-business winners across the bank’s 11-state footprint. At least 10 of the winners will be minority business owners and another 10 will be women businesses.
Businesses must be in operation for at least two years and make up to $3 million in annual revenue to apply.
Applications opened on Feb. 16 and can be submitted until 5 p.m. on March 1. For more information, visit citizensbank.com/businesschampion.
Nancy Lavin is PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.
