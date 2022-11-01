Citizens finances $98.7M loan for California housing project

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC. recently financed a $98.7 million loan for a California housing project.

The loan to Hanover Co., based in Houston, Texas, will help pay for the construction of a six-story, 309-unit multifamily building in Laguna Niguel, Calif.

Citizens through its commercial real estate team served as joint lead arranger and administrative agent for the loan.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com

