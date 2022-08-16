Citizens Financial Group finances $67M Florida construction loan

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. recently financed a $67.3 million construction loan for a Florida student housing project, according to a news release.

The loan, made through the company’s commercial real estate finance team, was made to Trinitas Ventures to help fund the development of a new, 286-unit student housing project near the University of Central Florida.

Citizens served as the sole lead arranger, sole bookrunner and administrative agent for the loan.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

