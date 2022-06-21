Citizens launches early paycheck access

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank customers will be able to access their paychecks early under a new offering announced by Citizens Financial Group Inc.

Citizens Paid Early lets eligible customers who have direct deposit receive and start spending their paycheck two days ahead of schedule, according to a news release.

The move, which mirrors changes made by regional and national competitors, aims to better accommodate customers, 70% of whom said they wanted faster paycheck access, according to a 2021 survey.

“We continue to innovate, simplify our product set and help empower our customers to feel more confident with their finances,” Brendan Coughlin, head of consumer banking at Citizens, said in a statement. “Today’s announcements demonstrate our ongoing commitment to serve as our customers’ trusted financial partner, as well as add value to their daily lives by enabling them to get paid even faster than their employer scheduled.”

The policy applies to all Citizens personal checking, savings and money market accounts.

The company also announced it will get rid of fees for insufficient funds by the end of the second quarter, following previous policy changes to offer overdraft fee-free deposit and checking accounts.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.