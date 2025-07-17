Citizens posts $436M profit in Q2

By
-
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP Inc. posted a profit of $436 million for the second quarter of 2025 in an earnings report released on Thursday.

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. posted a profit of $436 million for the second quarter of 2025 on Thursday, an 11% increase year-over-year. The parent company for Rhode Island-based Citizens Bank reported a net income of 92 cents per diluted share compared to 78 cents per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024.

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Let’s Save Big with Rhode Island Energy Efficiency Programs

Nestled alongside the Blackstone River in Pawtucket, RI, in a historic National Heritage Corridor that…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR