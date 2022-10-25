Providence City Council to vote Tuesday on $10M racial reparations spending plan

PROVIDENCE – City lawmakers are scheduled to vote Tuesday on a $10 million spending plan aimed at leveling the playing field for Black and Indigenous residents.

The proposed racial reparations budget offers big picture details on how the city will divide up the $10 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to close the racial wealth gap. The budget first unveiled by Mayor Jorge O. Elorza in August mirrors recommendations put forth by the Providence Municipal Reparations Commission based on community feedback.

However, the spending plan drew criticism at Committee on Finance meeting in September, with some community advocates and residents decrying the lack of public involvement and the absence of the traditional tenets of a racial reparations program.

Indeed, the proposed spending plan does not include any direct payments to descendants of slaves, despite this being traditionally associated with racial reparations. Instead, it uses the money to pay for social programs aimed at helping residents grow their businesses, buy homes, and train for better jobs, among others. The programs also aren’t exclusively for Black and Indigenous people, with low-income people and those who live in certain neighborhoods, regardless of race, also able to benefit because of federal mandates around the stimulus money that is being used to fund the initiative.

- Advertisement -

Despite community concerns, the spending plan received a unanimous recommendation by the city finance committee. Seven of the 15 city council members are listed as sponsors for the ordinance, according to the meeting agenda.

The City Council meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The proposed spending plan will require a second vote at a separate meeting before heading to the mayor’s desk for a signature.

This story will be updated.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.