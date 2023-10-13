City opens PILOT talks with Lifespan

LIFESPAN CORP., which runs Rhode Island Hospital, has entered into talks with the city of Providence about its payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement. / COURTESY RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
While Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley has celebrated the passage of the latest payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements with Providence’s four colleges and universities, uncertainties remain about similar negotiations between the city and Lifespan Corp. The newest agreements include $223.5 million in direct payments from Brown University, Providence College, Rhode Island School of Design and Johnson & Wales…


