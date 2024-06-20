College Hill colonial constructed in 2005 sells for $1.9M

PROVIDENCE – A 4,000-square-foot colonial on College Hill that was constructed in 2005 recently sold for $1.9 million, according to Compass Inc., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 115 Benefit St. home contains four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, and the house stands on a 0.15-acre lot.

The home features three levels, a first floor with an open floor plan, a finished upper story and a finished attic, along with an unfinished basement, according to property records.

The home also comes with an attached two-car garage, an open porch and a wooden deck, according to property records.

The property was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.71 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that, $490,600 is attributed to the small amount of land that the home is built on.

Kevin Fox, a founding agent of Compass’ Providence Office, represented the seller and the buyer in this transaction. Fox said the nearly $2 million sale is a sign of the strength of the real estate market on the city’s East Side.

“This sale is a testament to the strong demand and vibrant market we are experiencing on the East Side,” Fox said. “It was a pleasure working with the sellers, whose cooperation and trust made the process seamless. I am delighted to have found the perfect new owners for this exceptional home.”

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the transaction, the home was sold by Shelley McBride, of Providence, to Alison Tovar and Thomas Serre, of East Greenwich.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.