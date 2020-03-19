Colleges to offer reimbursements on room and board due to COVID-19

PROVIDENCE – Some Rhode Island colleges say they will issue reimbursements for students’ room and board as a result of their not being able to live on campus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Boston Business Journal, colleges across Massachusetts could lose $669 million in revenue from reimbursed room and board due to the virus.

Johnson & Wales University spokesman Ryan Crowley said Wednesday that housing fees and adjustments to student accounts will take place between April 13 and the end of April. Additionally, a review of each individual’s financial aid will be required. Once all accounts are adjusted and if a refund or credit is due, it will be issued within 30 days, Crowley told Providence Business News. He also noted that the refunds and credits will be processed in May.

Rhode Island School of Design spokesperson Danielle Mancuso told PBN that all students in the school’s housing who left will receive a credit adjustment “based on [a] prorated room and board charge.”

Brown University spokesman Brian Clark told PBN that students will receive credits on their accounts for the “unused portion” of their room and board. Credits will be prorated based on “each family’s contribution to the cost of attendance,” Clark said. Graduating seniors at Brown will receive a prorated refund for unused portions of their room and board.

Bryant University said on its website that it will consider possible financial adjustments to residential and board charges “when [the university] know[s] the full extent of changes the … COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated.”

Salve Regina University says on its website that, at this point, the university is “unable to offer” prorated refunds, based on “contracted room and board expenditures related to the cost of attendance.” The schedule, Salve said, was altered where eight on-campus instructional days were replaced by remote learning. That equates to 12 on-campus living days.

However, with the extent of the local spread of the virus uncertain, Salve said it may need to “alter or postpone” bringing students back to campus on its planned April 13 date. If that happens, Salve will “readdress” issuing refunds for room and board.

Stonehill College in Easton, which announced Wednesday that it will extend remote learning for the rest of the spring semester, said in a letter from school President Rev. John Denning that Stonehill is “working on” the issue of prorated adjustments to room and board and will offer information “as soon as possible.”

According to Boston Business Journal, Stonehill College could be refunding $8.4 million in annual room and board fees at 25% of the cost.

