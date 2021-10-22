Council calls Elorza’s pick for police role into question amid new information about hiring process

PROVIDENCE – Controversy surrounding Mayor Jorge O. Elorza’s pick for a new Providence Police Department post has escalated with new allegations about the hiring process emerging on Thursday.

City Council President John J. Igliozzi in a letter to Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré said he has learned from “several individuals” on the hiring committee that Elorza’s pick for a new community relations job, Michael Stephens, was himself a member of the hiring committee before becoming a candidate. The letter also alleges that Stephens was not one of the top three finalists recommended for the job, yet chosen by Elorza anyway.

Igliozzi made the letter public on Thursday as part of a news release to media outlets.

“Clearly, the potential appointment of an individual who: 1) was a member of the hiring committee, 2) was not among the top three candidates recommended by the hiring committee, and 3) potentially received an unfair advantage, would raise serious concerns about the integrity of the process,” Igliozzi wrote in the letter.

The City Council was set to give its second and final approval at its meeting Thursday to a pair of changes that, if passed, would have made the sworn police officer role into a civilian post and cut the salary. Instead, the council referred the changes back to the finance committee for further discussion. The committee will ask Paré and other witnesses to share details about the hiring process and Stephens’ role, according to a statement.

In an interview Thursday night, Paré denied the allegations, calling them “ludicrous” and “offensive.” He explained that Stephens was a potential prospect to sit on the hiring committee but never took part. He also said Stephens was one of four finalists who the committee recommended to Elorza.

Elorza on Sept. 3 named Stephens, who is serving as the city recreation director, to the community relations role, initially at the rank of major, despite Stephens having no law enforcement experience. Elorza’s choice quickly drew criticism from a number of local and national police organizations, as well as members of the City Council. The council subsequently proposed renaming and reclassifying the position under its fiscal 2022 budget from sworn officer to civilian, with a corresponding salary reduction.

The council gave first approval to those changes in a meeting on Oct. 7.

“The City Council recognizes that consistency, equity and transparency must be at the center of the hiring process for a role that is empowered and expected to bring those same qualities to the duties and responsibilities as the Community Relations and Diversion Services Administrator,” Igliozzi said in the letter. “I look forward to the continued public discussion to gain clarity and to ensure the hiring process for this important position is fair and equitable.

Elorza previously maintained that Stephens was qualified for the job and that his appointment was supported by public safety officials including Paré and Police Chief Hugh Clements. His office did not immediately respond to inquiries for comment on Thursday night.

Also on Thursday, the council approved a $1.2 million tax break for a Providence development project on a series of empty lots in Federal Hill.

The 12-year tax stabilization agreement shaves off a portion of the annual property taxes. Project developer K&S Development LLC said in documents submitted to the city that the project would be “not viable” without the tax break. was needed to make the

The project seeks to transform a series of vacant lots at the corner of Knight and Westminster streets into a five-story, mixed-use building with 34 market-rate apartments and ground-floor retail, according to plans already approved by the City Plan Commission. Once completed, the project will increase the value of the properties by nearly $7,000, adding $253,000 to the city tax rolls for each year after the tax stabilization agreement ends, according to city financial analysis. The project is estimated to cost $6.8 million and will create 30 jobs during construction and 10 during its permanent operations, according to documents from the developer submitted to the city.

Update added comments from Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré.