COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise by 1,043, state continues to exceed weekly virus metric thresholds

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,043 on Monday, with seven more deaths, according to the R.I. Department of Health Tuesday.

Hospitalizations totaled 410, an increase from 365 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 41 were in an intensive care unit, an increase of one from one day prior, and 23 were on a ventilator, an increase from the 19 reported Monday.

Cases in the state have totaled 57,906 to date, an increase of 1,183 from figures reported on Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

There were 10,960 tests processed Monday, with an overall positive rate of 9.5%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 27.2%.

There have been 1.56 million tests administered in Rhode Island to date, to 533,713 individuals.

The state also released its weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, with all three metrics remaining above the thresholds set by the health department. The department has said previously that exceeding the thresholds may result in further restrictions.

The weekly positive rate was 6.9%, an increase from 6% one week prior. The threshold set by RIDOH is 5%.

New hospital admissions by week totaled 384 last week, an increase from 326 one week prior. The threshold set by RIDOH is 210.

New cases per 100,000 totaled 563, a decline from 629 one week prior. The figure remained well above the set threshold of 100.