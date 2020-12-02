COVID-19 cases rise by 1,032, with 11 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,032 on Tuesday, with 11 more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 408, a decline from 410 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 45 were in an intensive care unit, an increase of four day to day, and 23 were on a ventilator, level with one day prior.

Care New England Health System’s COVID-19 Cranston field hospital had six patients on Wednesday afternoon, with another six or seven expected later in the day. One patient was also expected to be discharged Wednesday.

Lifespan Corp. said Tuesday night that its R.I. Convention Center field hospital accepted its first patient Tuesday and that it was anticipating 24 patients over the next 24 hours.

Cases in the state have totaled 59,005 to date, an increase of 1,149 from figures reported on Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases, as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus totaled 1,391.

There were 12,380 tests processed Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 8.3%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 28.5%.

There have been 1.57 million tests administered in Rhode Island to date to 536,906 individuals.