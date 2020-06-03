COVID-19 cases rise by 107; R.I. reports 10 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Positive tests for COVID-19 in the state rose by 107 Tuesday to total 15,236, while deaths due to the virus in the state increased by 10 to 742, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Current hospitalizations due to the virus totaled 189, an increase of one from a day earlier. Of those hospitalized, 44 were in intensive care units, a four-patient decline from the day prior, and 30 were on ventilators, a decline of one person day to day.

To date, 1,211 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in Rhode Island.

There were a total of 2,608 tests conducted on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 159,560.

