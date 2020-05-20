COVID-19 cases rise by 209; state sees 6 more deaths

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island rose 209 on Tuesday to a total of 13,356, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

There were six new deaths reported due to the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 538.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 257 in the state, an increase from 247 a day earlier. Of those hospitalized, 58 were in intensive care units, marking a one-patient decline from the day before, with 45 patients on ventilators, an increase of one from a day earlier.

The state has seen 1,030 COVID-19-related hospital discharges to date, a seven-patient increase day to day.

The state conducted 3,086 tests Tuesday, bringing the state total to 120,528.

