Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Rhode Island continues to do better than many other states in limiting major outbreaks of COVID-19. But such success can be fleeting, as we’ve seen elsewhere. Four other states, including Massachusetts, were concerned enough on Aug. 4 to add Rhode Islanders to travel advisory lists requiring them to quarantine for 14 days on arrival. A…