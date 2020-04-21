COVID-19 UI claims pass 134K

PROVIDENCE – Unemployment insurance filings due to COVID-19 increased by 1,721 on Monday, to a total 134,251, the R.I. Department of Labor reported.

Total UI filings since March 9 have reached 173,015, according to the department.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance filings increased 408 day to day, to 31,935. The program covers those typically ineligible for UI, such as contractors, the self-employed and small-business owners.

Temporary-disability claims due to COVID-19 increased 83 day to day, to 10,364. TDI claims since March 9 in the state total 18,313.

