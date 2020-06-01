COVID-19 UI claims reach 164.4K in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19-specific unemployment insurance claims increased by 294 on Sunday, to 164,438 since the start of the pandemic, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

Pandemic unemployment assistance increased by 414, to 60,847. The program covers small-business owners, the self-employed and contractors.

All initial unemployment filings in the state since March 9 total 236,550.

Temporary Disability Insurance claims in the state due to COVID-19 increased by 12 on Sunday, to 13,344. TDI claims since March 9 total 23,888.

