COVID-19 UI filings rise to 165.5K

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19-specific unemployment insurance initial filings increased by 590 on Tuesday, to 165,545, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

Pandemic unemployment assistance filings rose by 537, to 61,939. The program covers the self-employed, small-business owners and contractors.

All unemployment filings since March 9 in Rhode Island total 239,025.

Temporary Disability Insurance claims due to COVID-19 increased by 48, to 24,135.

- Advertisement -

All TDI filings since March 9 in the state total 61,939.