COVID-19 UI rise by 251

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19-related unemployment insurance claims increased by 251 on Sunday, to 175,160, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Monday.

The Sunday data was an increase of 1,384 since the last report on June 19.

Pandemic unemployment assistance filings increased by 339 on Sunday, a 1,268-filing gain from figures reported on June 19. There have been 71,380 PUA filings to date. The federally backed program covers the self-employed, small business owners and contractors.

All initial unemployment filings, including PUA filings, in the state total 260,338 since March 9.

Temporary Disability Insurance claims related to COVID-19 increased by seven on Sunday, a rise of 39 from June 19. To date, there have been 13,758 TDI filings due to the virus. All TDI claims in the state since March 9 total 26,526.