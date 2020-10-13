CPI rises 1.4% Y/Y in Northeast; slower than nation

PROVIDENCE – The consumer price index in September for the Northeast increased 1.2% year over year, slower than the increase of 1.4% nationally, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Tuesday.

Price growth in the region was offset by a decline in energy prices, apparel prices and transportation costs.

Food and beverage costs in the Northeast increased by 3.8% from one year prior, level with national increases.

Regional housing costs rose 1.6%, slower than the 1.8% rise nationally. The increase in the Northeast was offset by a 2.9% decline in household energy costs.

Apparel costs declined 5.9% year over year, roughly in line with the national decline.

Transportation costs in the region declined 3.5% from September 2019, faster than the 3.2% decline nationally.

Medical care costs in the Northeast increased 3.2% over the year, slower than a 4.2% increase nationally.

Recreation costs increased 2.5% year over year, faster than a 1.5% increase nationally.

Education and communications costs increased 2% year over year, nearly even with a 2.1% increase in the U.S.

Energy costs declined 8.1% year over year, outpacing the national decline of 7.7%.

Other goods and services prices increased 2.4% in the Northeast, about even with a national rise of 2.3%.

