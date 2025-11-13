Cranston building occupied by school sells for $3.45M

CRANSTON – A brick, three-level building that houses a specialized schooling company recently sold for $3.45 million, making this the highest commercial sale in all of Providence County for 2025, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 1301 Elmwood Ave. building was purchased by Bundesliga Holdings LLC and MMH Investments LLC, according to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale. Both companies are based in Narragansett and affiliated with Michael Mita, according to corporate records filed with the R.I. Department of State.

The property, located close to Interstate 95, was sold by Erissa LLC, a limited liability company based in Newark, Del.

Residential Properties cited records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service showing that this is the biggest commercial property sale in Providence County for 2025 thus far.

The building contains 51,400 square feet of living space across a finished raised basement, a first floor and an upper story, according to public records. The property comes with 0.95 acres of land, according to public records.

Built in 1952, the school building remains leased to Premier Education Partners, a national company that provides specialized K-12 education services, according to Residential Properties.

The site was most recently valued by Cranston assessors in 2023 as being worth $2.7 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

