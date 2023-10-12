Crossroads Rhode Island breaks ground on Providence housing development

PROVIDENCE – The nonprofit Crossroads Rhode Island recently celebrated the start of construction at 94 Summer St. for what will become a 176-unit single-occupancy apartment building meant for formerly homeless adults who currently reside at the organization’s Broad Street facility.

The development will be a five-story building offering permanent supportive housing to its residents, and it will become one of Crossroads’ largest housing developments in the state.

The building was designed as a “net-zero development,” meaning that it will generate or purchase enough renewable energy to meet its own demands, with a rooftop solar array expected to produce up to one-third of the building’s energy at the site in combination with a remote net metering wind farm, according to Crossroads.

Each unit of the building will contain one bedroom, a bathroom, a kitchen and a living area.

The construction of the new building is expected to be completed in 2025, according to the nonprofit organization.

“At Crossroads, we remain invested in a housing-first approach rooted in our core values of safety, respect and effectiveness,” said Karen Santilli, CEO of Crossroads Rhode Island. ”94 Summer Street will create permanent supportive housing, providing all residents with the stability and support they deserve. I am grateful to our partners and funders who made 94 Summer Street possible.”

The construction project comes with an estimated price tag of $55 million, according to Crossroads.

Funding partners for the project include the R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp., the city government of Providence, the Providence Housing Authority, the R.I. Department of Housing, Local Initiatives Support Corp. Rhode Island, Federal Home Loan Banks Boston, The Washington Trust Co., and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the efforts of U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Speaker of the House K. Joseph Shekarchi, D-Warwick, according to Crossroads.

