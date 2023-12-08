CVS to cut additional 111 jobs in R.I.

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

WOONSOCKET – Months after announcing plans to lay off 198 Rhode Islanders, CVS Health Corp. is cutting an additional 111 jobs in the Ocean State. CVS issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter on Aug. 18 indicating that more than 500 positions would be affected. However, CVS spokesman Michael DeAngelis previously told Providence Business…