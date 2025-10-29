Davies High School launches new cybersecurity program

LINCOLN – Students at William M. Davies Jr. Career & Technical High School now have the option to focus on cybersecurity with the launch of the school’s 10th Career and Technical Education program offering.

The four-year curriculum provides hands-on technical training in areas such as programming, system administration, cyber defense strategies and networking, Davies said in an announcement.

Upon completion, graduates will be prepared to enter professions such as network security, information technology support, digital forensics and system administration. The school highlighted one job in this field, security analyst, as having a projected 32% job growth from 2022 to 2032.

The program also includes opportunities to earn CompTIA Tech+ and National Occupational Competency Testing Institute certifications and college credits.

“Cybersecurity is not just about technology – it’s about preparing our students for the careers of the future,” Carrie Appel, supervisor of career and technical education at Davies, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to offer this program as part of our hands-on, student-centered approach to career and technical education.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.