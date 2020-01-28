DBVW Architects Announces Marketing and Communications Manager

Kelly Auld is the new Marketing and Communications Manager at DBVW Architects, one of the largest architecture firms in Rhode Island providing services throughout New England. Kelly has extensive experience in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction industry, with previous marketing positions at Halvorson Design Partnership and CRJA-IBI Group in Boston, MA.

Kelly is responsible for the firm’s marketing outreach, proposal development, and external communications. She also currently serves as Chair of the Professional Development Committee for the Society for Marketing Professional Services Boston chapter.