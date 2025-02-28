DEI support still strong in Ocean State

As disheartening as the national rollback in diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives is for local advocates, the commitment remains strong in the Ocean State. In December, the Rhode Island Foundation unveiled a five-year action plan with DEI at the forefront of community priorities. At PBN’s Feb. 13 Workforce Development Summit, R.I. Department of Labor and

As disheartening as the national rollback in diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives is for local advocates, the commitment remains strong in the Ocean State. In December, the Rhode Island Foundation unveiled a five-year action plan with DEI at the forefront of community priorities. At PBN’s Feb. 13 Workforce Development Summit, R.I. Department of Labor and Training Deputy Director Nora Crowley earned an ovation from the audience for urging companies to continue investing in such initiatives. Expected cuts in federal funding and a looming state budget deficit have state agencies, nonprofits and other businesses reviewing workforce training expenses and initiatives. But Ms. Crowley noted that much of the state’s recent population growth is in foreign-born residents. Growing the skilled workforce must include tapping the state’s increasingly diverse talent pool, she argued. “We don’t have the choice but to build inclusive workplaces,” she said.