DEM advises on permits, applications

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Environmental Management is still open and accepting permits, but not through walk-in service.
People can file a permit application at the DEM headquarters, 235 Promenade St., Providence, through appointments. Applications are still being processed, as well.
Contact DEM at 401-222-4700 ext. 7265 with questions or to set up an appointment.
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.
