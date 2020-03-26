DEM advises on permits, applications

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Environmental Management is still open and accepting permits, but not through walk-in service.

People can file a permit application at the DEM headquarters, 235 Promenade St., Providence, through appointments. Applications are still being processed, as well.

Contact DEM at 401-222-4700 ext. 7265 with questions or to set up an appointment.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.

