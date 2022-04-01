DEM: Increasing R.I. emissions fall short of Act on Climate mandates

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is going in the wrong direction when it comes to greenhouse gas emissions.

And that could spell trouble for the state law which mandates incremental cuts to emissions, with the ultimate goal of hitting zero-net emissions by 2050.

New information published by the R.I. Department of Environmental Management on Friday shows total state emissions increased by more than 8% from 2017 to 2018. The increase puts the state in danger of failing to achieve benchmarks set under its 2021 Act on Climate Law.

While the law mandates the state cut its emissions by 10% from what was produced in 1990, the latest count is actually 1.8% above the 1990 benchmark, the DEM said.

Transportation continues to be the biggest offender, contributing more than a third of the 12.7 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions as of 2018, according to DEM data. Electricity use was the second-largest emissions producer, though all categories – including residential heating, industry, commercial heating, and waste – increased from 2017 to 2018. Since 1990, however, only electricity and industrial sectors saw greater emissions, the release stated.

Rhode Island is not alone in seeing its emissions rise. Both Massachusetts and Connecticut also reported annual increases from 2017 to 2018 of .68% and 2.7%, respectively, according to the DEM.

Still, state leaders are taking the data seriously, with R.I. Department of Environmental Management Acting Director Terrence Gray calling it a “call for action for Rhode Island to do better, to fight climate change.”

Gray highlighted the $150 million in environmental funding included in Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s proposed fiscal 2023 budget as crucial to helping achieve the targets set under the Act on Climate law.

Lawmakers are also considering a bill, introduced at McKee’s request, to bid for another 600 megawatts of offshore wind, which will provide enough power to meet nearly a third of the state’s electricity demand in 2030.

McKee’s budget also includes $37 million to incentivize electric heat pumps and $23 million to add more electric vehicle charging stations, among other programs.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NancyKLavin.