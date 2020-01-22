DESIGNxRI announces Catalyst program cohort

PROVIDENCE – The 2020 Providence Design Catalyst program participants and awardees and participants of the 2020 were announced by DESIGNxRI on Wednesday.

The 11 participating businesses were selected through a competitive application process.

Awardees will receive grants of between $10,000 to $20,000 and will participate in training workshops and clinics as well as receive business mentorships. The program will run from January through May.

This year’s participants are:

AM Design and Fabrication LLC

Asthenis

The Bureau of Tactical Imagination

Cardkits Tyos

Hinge Designs

Jonah M. David

Lutz Furniture

Make Books

Rue Sakayama Photography

Sir Milky Quartz

Soilless

“We’re so excited to kick off another Design Catalyst cohort,” stated Lisa Carnevale, executive director of DESIGNxRI. “The quality of design businesses in our city is impressive. We look forward to working with this group of designers to advance their business growth and impact.”

The program is designed to aid small design-business growth. The 2020 program is a partnership with CIC Providence, including recipients receiving co-working memberships and the hosting of workshops and gatherings at the new space.

The Catalyst program is funded by the Providence Department of Community Development and the R.I. Department of Labor and Training’s Real Jobs Rhode Island program.