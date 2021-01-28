DESIGNxRI, city launch 5th Providence Design Catalyst program

PROVIDENCE – DESIGNxRI and Mayor Jorge O. Elorza announced the launch of the fifth Providence Design Catalyst competitive grant program on Thursday.

The program will allow Providence-based design businesses a total of $185,000 in grant funding capital, in amounts between $10,000 and $15,000, in addition to business mentorship and professional development training.

“The Providence Design Catalyst program helps our world-class design talent cultivate and develop their business skills while exposing them to a global market,” said Elorza. “During a time when so many small-business owners are struggling to adapt and stay afloat, we are proud to join DesignxRI to invest in our designers and small-business community who make us the Creative Capital.”

For the second year in a row, the program will feature a partnership with CIC Providence, allowing cohort participants to use CIC Providence offices, coworking memberships and hosting program events and gatherings, much of which will be held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic.

“Especially given the challenges of the past year, creativity will be the cornerstone of our innovation community,” said Rebecca Webber, CIC Providence general manager. “CIC is eager to partner in the Design Catalyst program for a second year to support grantees and their promise of growing creative ideas into businesses rooted in the community.”

The Design Catalyst program has granted $846,000 in investments to 50 design businesses since its launch in 2015. The program is funded by Providence through the Federal Community Development Block Grant program.

Eligible businesses must have five or fewer employees, including business owners, must meet income qualification guidelines, must be a commercial enterprise and must commit to the entire six-month program, among other requirements.

“We’re excited to launch the 5th Design Catalyst program,” said Lisa Carnevale, executive director of DESIGNxRI. “This program has proven to build sustainable business growth in our creative design sector and support some of our most innovative and entrepreneurial citizens in Providence. We look forward to learning about the amazing designers who choose to apply, and soon after welcome the 2021 cohort with our partners.”

Applications are due by Feb. 11 and can be found online.