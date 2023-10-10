PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank small-business customers can now open sole proprietorship deposit accounts through a new digital self-service channel, the bank announced earlier this month.

The “east-to-use, fully digital and automated functionality” allows Business Banking customers to open an account at their convenience anytime, anywhere by visiting the Citizens website.

The new offering includes standalone checking, savings and money market accounts, along with the capability to open multiple products at once. And thanks to recent enhancements to Citizens’ online banking platform, customers can immediately enroll in online banking and fund their accounts while signing up for a debit/ATM card without being required to enter a debit card number and PIN number, the bank said in a news release announcing the new feature.

“Digital Account Opening is a great tool that can help free up time for leaders to focus on running their businesses and it serves as a great example of Citizens’ commitment to delivering innovative solutions to support our customers and propel their growth at every stage,” Chris Powell, head of retail deposits and customer engagement at Citizens, said in a statement.

