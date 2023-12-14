DLT lowers UI employer tax rate in 2024

CRANSTON – Employers will pay slightly less in state payroll taxes to support Rhode Island’s unemployment insurance program next year, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training announced on Wednesday.

The new employer rate will be 1% in 2024, a decrease from 1.09% from 2023.

The unemployment insurance tax rate for 2024 will remain in the range of 1.1% and 9.7%, same as 2023.

These rates include a 0.21% Job Development Assessment.

- Advertisement -

The unemployment insurance tax schedule was determined using a statutory formula based on the balance of the state’s employment security fund.

Also, the Temporary Disability Insurance taxable wage base for most Rhode Island companies will be $29,200, an increase from $28,200 in 2023. For employers at the highest tax rate, the taxable wage will be set at $20,700. The DLT said the Temporary Disability Insurance contribution rate will be 1.2% for 2024, a slight increase from 1.1% in 2023.

The UI taxable wage base is set at 46.5% of the average annual wage of workers at taxable employers.

The annual earnings needed by an individual to qualify for the maximum weekly benefit TDI benefit rate will be $87,000 in 2024, an increase from $84,000 in 2023. The maximum TDI contribution rate will in 2024 be $1,044 in 2024, an increase of $120, or $2.31 a week, from the maximum contribution of $924 in 2023.