Do you plan to spend Thanksgiving with only the people you live with, as Gov. Gina M. Raimondo suggested, or with a larger group?

With positive cases of COVID-19 again on the rise locally and across the country, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo on Oct. 21 encouraged Rhode Islanders to stay close to home for Thanksgiving and keep celebrations within households.

She asked residents to avoid planes, trains and buses to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus. And if someone gets sick while away from home, she said, they won’t be able to travel back to Rhode Island under federal restrictions.

But she added that if people still want to hold traditional gatherings for the holiday, they should follow health guidelines that include wearing masks, not sharing food or drinks and avoiding close contact.

And participants in holiday get-togethers should be especially careful for 14 days leading to Thanksgiving, she says, and for 14 days after.

