Excel Academy Charter Schools on Sept. 29 became the latest organization to propose a new or expanded charter school in Rhode Island, applying to open a mayoral academy that would host roughly 2,100 students from K-12.

The Massachusetts-based organization said the school would host students from Providence, Central Falls and North Providence.

Mayoral academies in Rhode Island are a type of charter school that may be created by a mayor of any city or town within the state, acting by or through a nonprofit organization, according to the R.I. Department of Education.

Excel says it is currently looking to identify a facility in Providence.

- Advertisement -

There have been several proposals to expand access to charter schools in Rhode Island since the state’s takeover last year of Providence’s poorly performing public schools.

Proponents argue charter schools provide more opportunity to children of families with low incomes. But critics say public schools will be hurt if they lose funding due to charter school expansion.

Does Rhode Island need more charter schools, given the educational challenges faced by public schools in Providence and other urban communities? Yes, they can more quickly target student strengths and weaknesses No, more charter schools means less funding and support to improve public schools I don’t know Results Vote