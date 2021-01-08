Down year is OK for Block Island

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Block Island’s tourism-dependent business owners entered the summer fearful of the damage the COVID-19 pandemic would do to their livelihoods, but most report that they had a “decent” tourism season that will tide them over into 2021. “We were down, but we were way better than we thought we would be,” said Jessica Willi, Block…