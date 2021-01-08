Down year is OK for Block Island

By
-
BLOCK ISLAND BUSINESSES had feared tourism would be decimated when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived last spring, but it turns out the 2020 season wasn’t as dreadful as officials thought it might be. PBN FILE PHOTO/CASSIUS SHUMAN
BLOCK ISLAND BUSINESSES had feared tourism would be decimated when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived last spring, but it turns out the 2020 season wasn’t as dreadful as officials thought it might be. PBN FILE PHOTO/CASSIUS SHUMAN
Block Island’s tourism-dependent business owners entered the summer fearful of the damage the COVID-19 pandemic would do to their livelihoods, but most report that they had a “decent” tourism season that will tide them over into 2021. “We were down, but we were way better than we thought we would be,” said Jessica Willi, Block…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR