East Greenwich Odeum celebrates completed renovation, with donation from BankNewport

EAST GREENWICH – The iconic East Greenwich Odeum recently unveiled a three-year renovation project, financed in part with a grant from BankNewport, according to a press release.

BankNewport provided a $5,000 grant, which was used by the nonprofit theater group as a two-week matching gift to help pay for the project.

The new second-floor balcony and concessions stand, complete with 74 additional seats, increase the theater’s capacity by 20%, updating what was previously an unused space, the release stated.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

