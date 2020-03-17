Election board votes to postpone R.I. presidential primary

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Board of Elections will ask Gov. Gina M. Raimondo to postpone the state’s presidential preference primary until June 2.

The decision in a 6-1 vote on Tuesday came after nearly three hours of discussion and testimony from state and local officials. Robert Rapoza, state elections executive director, outlined three options for the primary: hold the election on April 28 as planned, with all polling places open, keep the primary date but switch to a primarily vote-by-mail election with a select number of “super polling” sites, or delay the primary and use by-mail ballots.

At the advice of the board’s legal counsel, the board’s decision will be made as a request for an executive order or legislative action, since state statutes relating to the date and method of the presidential primary will need to be changed.

If enacted, Rhode Island will join five other states as of Tuesday – Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland and Ohio – in postponing its presidential primary.

Key to informing the decision was the results of a survey of local boards of canvassers, 22 of which preferred delaying the primary, compared to five that opted for keeping the April 28 date with mail-in ballots (only 27 of the state’s 39 municipalities responded to the survey).

The board also heard testimony from Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, who advocated for keeping the scheduled date with a boost to vote-by-mail ballots. But others, including representatives from R.I. Department of Health, R.I. National Guard and town election officials urged the postponement, noting among other factors the shortage of town workers and volunteers.

Board Vice Chairman Stephen Erickson also questioned the ability of the state to process and certify a higher volume of mail-in ballots, noting the “history of mail ballot abuse in the state.”

Commissioner Jennie Johnson, who cast the sole vote in opposition, said she feared delaying the primary would present more problems.

Already the state has received what Rapoza called an “unprecedented” number of mail-in ballot applications: more than 3,600 applications have been received, which is 26% higher than at this time in 2016.

Gorbea in an emailed statement said she supported the board’s decision for a vote-by-mail election but “remained concerned” about how a postponement in the primary would affect the rest of the election calendar.

“However, should the governor move forward with the board’s recommendation, my office will work with the board and our local elections officials to ensure that every eligible Rhode Islander can safely cast a ballot in this important election,” she said