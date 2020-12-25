Empower each other

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Rep. James R. Langevin | D-R.I. During turbulent times, it’s easy to lose focus on the path forward and instead concentrate on the obstacles before us. We must bear in mind that, just as we did when confronting the economic crisis of 2008, we will make progress by empowering each other, realizing we are in…