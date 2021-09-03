End of federal payments leaves thousands in need of jobs

By
-
LOSING BENEFITS: An estimated 45,000 Rhode Islanders are losing federal unemployment benefits ending this month. / AP FILE PHOTO/PAUL SAKUMA
LOSING BENEFITS: An estimated 45,000 Rhode Islanders are losing federal unemployment benefits ending this month. / AP FILE PHOTO/PAUL SAKUMA
The state in May resisted calls from some business groups to end supplemental federal unemployment benefits months early to help fill thousands of job openings. Instead, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and state lawmakers opted for an increase in money that recipients can earn working part time, without losing state benefits. Work-search requirements were also reinstated,…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR