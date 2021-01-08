Everybody’s Business: Finding value in shared connections

By
-
MIXING IT UP: Amber Jackson creates her own blends of loose-leaf tea and sells them at The Black Leaf Tea & Culture Shop, which she launched in 2019 using her own money. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
MIXING IT UP: Amber Jackson creates her own blends of loose-leaf tea and sells them at The Black Leaf Tea & Culture Shop, which she launched in 2019 using her own money. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Amber Jackson was acutely aware of how much she stood out when she moved to Rhode Island. Not because of her slight Chicago accent, or the occasional “y’all” she sprinkled into conversation – a byproduct of her years at Middle Tennessee State University and Alabama A&M University – but because she is Black. Growing up…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display