Everybody’s Business: Finding value in shared connections

Amber Jackson was acutely aware of how much she stood out when she moved to Rhode Island. Not because of her slight Chicago accent, or the occasional “y’all” she sprinkled into conversation – a byproduct of her years at Middle Tennessee State University and Alabama A&M University – but because she is Black. Growing up…