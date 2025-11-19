Family Service of Rhode Island launches annual holiday drive

PROVIDENCE – As holiday decorations are put up on storefronts and coffee shops load up on peppermint, it’s clear the festive season has begun. But for many Rhode Islanders, this makes little difference to year-round difficulties.

Family Service of Rhode Island’s Annual Holiday Support Drive is based on the philosophy that everyone deserves to feel some seasonal cheer. The nonprofit partners with local businesses and donors to distribute toys, clothing, food and household goods to families throughout the holiday season.

“This campaign reflects the best of Rhode Island, neighbors looking out for one another,” said William Tregaskis, FSRI manager of communications and marketing. “While many are celebrating, we know there are families working hard just to get by. When we come together to support one another, we strengthen not only individual lives but our entire community.”

This year’s drive is supported by the R.I. State Police, Shaw’s Grocery Stores and Ocean State Job Lot.

Community members can contribute in three ways through either a monetary or gift donation. Financial contributions can be made online. To donate an item, supporters can purchase new, unwrapped toys, clothing or nonperishable food items through FSRI’s Amazon Wishlists or drop them off at the organization’s Providence office at 134 Thurbers Ave., Suite 102.

Veer Mudambi is the Special Projects Editor at Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.