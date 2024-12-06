Fear and ego stall success

I have found that there is one key trait shared by successful business leaders. One of America’s business greats was Henry Ford, who was quoted as saying, “Whether you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re right.” Mr. Ford’s quote screams out the value of a positive mindset. Some say, “I will believe it when I see it.” The best entrepreneurs say, “I will SEE it when I BELIEVE it.” Believe in yourself! Ever since my days in the military, I recognized there was an extra amount of power emanating from those leaders and top performers who exuded confidence and belief in themselves. The most successful were those that coached those reporting to them to develop this same “can-do” attitude. Success always followed, no matter the intensity of challenge or duration of strife. Empowering entrepreneurs is at the heart of what I have come to appreciate about the services offered by SBA offices across the country. When you don’t know the answers to questions or [people] give you advice that tends to make you want to turn tail and run, that is where belief in yourself becomes vital to success. The biggest obstacles to success amongst small-business owners are fear and ego. Let’s face it, who isn’t afraid of making mistakes? Entrepreneurs who seek assistance from SBA resource partners and community teammates earlier in their small-business development journeys gain the confidence and savvy that can lead to a stronger and more enduring business with less complications! With a force multiplier such as the SBA on your side, I hope you believe in yourself and think you can, because you will be right.