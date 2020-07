Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

While the immediate future for Providence’s normally thriving restaurant scene is decidedly uncertain, an experiment underway on Federal Hill offers hope – and perhaps a path forward for some others just looking to survive this summer. The Federal Hill Commerce Association spearheaded an effort to close off part of Atwells Avenue in the capital city…