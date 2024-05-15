Five Questions With: Daniel M. Mittleman

Daniel M. Mittleman is a professor of engineering at Brown University. Mittleman is leading a research team that’s working to develop a high-frequency wireless system to keep pace with continuously growing broadband needs.
PBN: What limitations do traditional Wi-Fi and cellular networks post to broadband access and capabilities? What are the consequences of these limitations?
MITTLEMAN:
Global demand for wireless bandwidth has been growing exponentially for the last 10 years, or maybe more. Nobody thinks that trend will slow down any time soon. This trend is one of the key motivations for the transition from 4G to 5G cellular systems. Older 4G systems have become saturated and are unable to keep up with the booming demand. 5G is emerging as a useful solution to that problem, but even 5G will eventually saturate.
Indeed, there are already consumer devices on the market – for example, 8K televisions – that will demand more wireless bandwidth than even the fastest 5G system could ever provide. And future applications such as virtual reality and self-driving cars will require even more.
The inevitable conclusion is that we will need more bandwidth than what 5G can deliver. The only place to look for more bandwidth is higher frequencies. So eventually, we will need to exploit higher frequencies for ubiquitous wireless data access. Many people think that the standard documents for 6G – which don't exist yet, but which are on the drawing boards – will contain the possibility to exploit some frequency bands above 100 gigahertz. This is still speculation, but it seems plausible at this point.
PBN: How does the technology your team is developing differ from the currently used system?
MITTLEMAN:
All wireless systems before 5G that have been used by consumers have operated at frequencies below 10 gigahertz (most below 5). At these frequencies, signals are typically transmitted in the form of wide-angle broadcasts, where an antenna – think of a cell tower or a Wi-Fi base station – broadcasts the signal to a very wide swath of angles, and any receiver (your cellphone) in that swath will pick up the signal. This is the way things have worked since Marconi.
But at higher frequencies, things have to be different. Especially at frequencies above 100 gigahertz, the signals will need to be transmitted in the form of a directional beam that is pointed from the transmitter to the receiver – think of a laser beam – rather than broadcast over a wide angular range. This beam approach is unavoidable, and indeed it has some real advantages – for example, it makes eavesdropping much harder. But it also poses some serious challenges. For one: a beam can be blocked by an intervening obstacle. This would shut down the receiver's connection to the transmitter, which is, of course, a bad thing. This is not a challenge that exists in currently used systems because they do not operate at these high frequencies, and therefore do not in general need to use narrow beams. But it is clear that future networks will have to face this challenge.
Various strategies have been proposed to counter this problem, the most obvious being that the transmitter could redirect the beam to "bounce" off of a wall or the floor, thus creating a non-straight path from the transmitter to the receiver that goes around the obstacle and is therefore not blocked. This idea would work in at least some cases, but alternative ideas are of interest. In our recent paper, we demonstrated a different approach to this. Rather than bouncing a beam off of a wall, we configured our transmitter to generate a beam that follows a curved trajectory in free space, thereby curving around an obstacle without requiring a wall or floor to bounce off of.
PBN: What barriers stand in the way of implementing terahertz signals, and how can technology get around them?
MITTLEMAN:
Oh, my, there are many barriers. The most interesting ones are technical: things such as how do we generate enough power at these frequencies to enable long-range transmission, or with reference to the beam configuration mentioned above, how does the transmitter know where to aim the beam? Existing cell towers and Wi-Fi base stations do not have the ability to sense where a receiver is located, so they would have no way to know where to aim a beam.
These and many other examples are motivating a lot of research these days, all over the world. There are other challenges, too. For example, regulatory barriers still exist to the use of these frequencies. There are also perception issues, [as] some people fear that terahertz radiation may cause adverse health effects. This is not at all true. In fact, these frequencies are safer than the radiation emitted by your cellphone today. But this false perception could certainly get in the way of a future technology rollout, so we have some work to do in educating people.
PBN: How far is this system from widespread usage, and what are the next steps in the development process?
MITTLEMAN:
This is a good and difficult question. People think that 6G will begin rolling out in the early 2030s. But just like with 5G, the high-frequency bands are likely to roll out later than the low-frequency ones, so we may not see widespread usage of the terahertz spectrum until quite a bit later than that. The fact that we will use it is inevitable, but it is difficult to predict exactly when.
Terahertz wireless systems are still very much in the research stage, so the next steps are really focused on solving the difficult research challenges. In some areas, things are beginning to transition from research to development, which is why some major companies are starting to get interested. Most of the research in this technology space is also being done overseas – in my judgment, U.S. research funding agencies – both civilian and military – have dramatically missed the boat in this area, and we need to do some serious catching up at this point.
PBN: Under this new system, what differences would the average internet users notice?
MITTLEMAN:
For the average user, this is all a matter of bandwidth enabling new applications. Do you recall when you got your first 4G phone and how amazingly fast it seemed? Now, picture something 1,000 times faster.
The fastest download speed you could ever get with a 4G phone is around 400 megabits per second. A few tens of megabits-per-second are enough to watch real-time videos on your phone, but definitely not enough to power a high-quality immersive VR headset, for example. So, if you want your VR headset to be wireless, then you need something faster than 4G. But 5G is limited, too.
We have learned an important lesson from the history of wireless systems: every time there is a new generation of technology that enables a huge leap in data rate, this inspires a host of new applications that nobody had thought of before. When we are able to stream 100 gigabits per second to our mobile devices, what new ideas will emerge? I can guess, but really, nobody knows. We only know that it will be exciting and different.
Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.